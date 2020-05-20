LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum in northern Kentucky is making plans to reopen June 8.
In a release, Answers in Genesis announced that it will follow six-foot social distancing in the facility and will keep crowds at a third of capacity. The organization says it can also accommodate additional guests in their outdoor zoo, large gardens and other attractions at its complex.
The COVID-19 reopening plan for the Ark calls for taking temperatures of staff and providing them with masks. It will also step up training, cleaning and sanitizing of the facilities. Guests will be encouraged to wear masks.
Two new attractions will soon open at the complex. The Creation Museum opens a new $1.3 million Stargazer Planetarium next month along with a high-tech exhibit on the so-called "ape-men." The Ark Encounter will open a virual reality "Truth Traveler" exhibit in July.
The Ark Encounter and Creation Museum have been closed for nearly three months because of the pandemic. It says the closing has had an economic impact to local hotels, restaurants and small businesses.
For more on the two attractions, visit CreationMuseum.org and ArkEncounter.org.
