JEFFERSONVILE, In. (WDRB) -- An armed robbery during Jeffersonville High School's Friday night football game caused panic in the stands, with many leaving in the middle of the game.
The Jeffersonville Police Department said officers were called just before 9:30 p.m. to Jeffersonville High School on a call of an armed robbery in the student parking lot.
Some fans initially said on social media there was shooting in the parking lot. However, police confirmed early Saturday morning that a minor was robbed in the parking lot away from the stadium.
Police said the minor was unharmed, but a gun was shown during the robbery. The football game went on as planned, and there was no threat to the fans in the stands.
Jeffersonville High School and Greater Clark Community School staff also responded to the scene.
Fans might have seen an ambulance near the stadium around the time of the robbery. However, police said an ambulance was at the high school for an unrelated medical incident.
It is not clear if there was any arrests.
The armed robbery is currently under investigation by the Jeffersonville Police Detective Division. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at (812)285-6535. You can also remain anonymous by calling (812)218-TIPS.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.