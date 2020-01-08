LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you get a message saying you've been selected for a military draft — ignore it.
The U.S. Army Recruiting Command said it's gotten calls and emails concerning fake text messages telling people they've been selected.
The Army said the Selective Service System would manage a draft if there were one.
In the event that a draft was needed, Congress and President Donald Trump would need to pass legislation to authorize it.
The draft hasn't been in effect since 1973.
