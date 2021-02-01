LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say they have arrested the driver of a vehicle that hit a Louisville Metro Police officer and dragged him on Bashford Manor Lane over the weekend.
According to court documents, 20-year-old Marcus Blake Rigney-Linton is now in custody.
The incident took place at about 11 a.m. Saturday as an officer with LMPD's Sixth Division was conducting a traffic stop on Bashford Manor Lane in the parking lot of Walmart and Lowe's.
According to court documents, that vehicle was a blue Chevy Trailblazer driven by Rigney-Linton.
Police say that during the traffic stop, the officer discovered that the license plate did not match the vehicle. When the officer explained this to Rigney-Linton, police say Rigney-Linton hit the accelerator, and the officer became trapped in the doorway of the vehicle.
He was dragged about 30 feet, according to police who spoke to WDRB News over the weekend.
The officer was eventually able to disentangle himself from the door, according court documents, and the Chevy Trailblazer driven by Rigney-Linton hit another vehicle before driving away.
The officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. LMPD's Public Integrity Unit is investigating.
Police say the driver of the other vehicle also suffered injuries.
Rigney-Linton is charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, obscuring the identity of a machine, fleeing or evading police, second-degree assault and first-degree criminal mischief.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.