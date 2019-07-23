LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities say they found 81 pounds of methamphetamine inside a home near Louisville's Fairdale neighborhood.
According to arrest reports, police executed a search warrant at the home of 32-year-old Miguel Angel Paulet Kupelian on Harrison Lane, near the Jefferson / Bullitt County line, on Monday evening.
Police spoke to Paulet Kupelian via a translator. When asked if there were any drugs inside the home, he told officers they were in a back room. That's where the Commonwealth Attorney's Office says police found the 81 pounds of methamphetamine.
Police say they also found four credit cards that had been re-encoded with stolen credit card information. Officers also found weapons in the home, according to police.
Police say they also found a black Dodge Truck parked in the back yard of the home. The fuel tank had been removed from the truck.
According to the arrest reports, the truck originated in Colorado, and was driven to the home by 48-year-old Nestor Quivedo-Gomez, a Colorado resident. Quivedo-Gomez was at the home and spoke with police, via a translator.
Police say the meth was covered in diesel fuel -- and officers believe it had been driven to the home in the truck, hidden in the fuel tank.
Both Paulet Kupelian and Quivedo-Gomez were arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance. Paulet Kupelian was also charged with false making or embossing of credit or debit cards.
They both appeared in court Tuesday morning. During the hearing, a representative of the Commonwealth Attorney's Office told the judge both men have ties to Cuba.
