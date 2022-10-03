LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jack O’Lantern Spectacular draws people from all over every year to one of Kentuckiana's favorite Halloween events. But before a sigh of relief can be let out, dozens of artists and workers are making sure the 2022 iteration lives up to its name.
A barn near the Iroquois Amphitheater serves as home base for the behind the scenes work, carving and drawing on thousands of pumpkins to line the park's trail starting Tuesday night. The theme for this year: fan favorites.
After the big pumpkins have their initial design, they are gutted. They're eventually placed a dark room, where a light is put on the bottom and each one is assessed for what works and what doesn't work. Then, each pumpkin gets a final etching.
Alene Day, one of the artists, spends up to eight hours on each pumpkin — each mark and scratch done with precision — and it's a race against the clock.
"It's the finishing touch on a pumpkin that gives it a twinkle when you walk by it," she said. "It's really special."
SNEAK PEEK: some of the 5,000 carved and decorated pumpkins for this year’s Jack O’Lantern Spectacular. 🎃 @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/4f5HVnrobA— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) October 3, 2022
More then 90,000 people are expected to walk the trail this year, the majority of them from out of town. This year, tickets will again be on a timed showing while bringing back all the favorite themes, some with a local feel and others with a sentimental tone.
Once the pumpkins are lit and approved, they go out to the trail for as long as mother nature allows before replacements are brought in. In total, more than 5,000 pumpkins will be displayed all around the trail.
"As soon as a pumpkin is out on the trail, we replace it with a round two pumpkin," Day said. "So the trail is constantly changing."
Ticket proceeds will benefit the Parks Alliance of Louisville. The Jack O'Lantern Spectacular is open from dusk to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and dusk to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It wraps up on Oct. 31. To purchase tickets, click here. Below are the pricing tiers:
- Sunday-Thursday
- Adults: $15
- Seniors (65+): $13
- Children (3-12): $12
- Friday-Saturday
- Adults: $20
- Seniors (65+): $17
- Children (3-12): $15
