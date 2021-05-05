LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky announced Tuesday it will transition away from the mass vaccination site at Kroger Field in favor of smaller sites, like health care clinics, as demand for appointments has dropped in recent weeks.
According to a report by LEX 18, the clinic vaccinated about 4,000 people per day at its height, UK Chief of Police Joe Monroe said, but it's now down to under 1,000 vaccinations per day.
"It's not because of any lack of availability," he said. "It's because most people either have been vaccinated or are in the process of being vaccinated at this time."
Kentucky has now reached 41% of the population vaccinated, according to data from kycovid19.com.
While no official closing date has been announced for the site, Monroe said people will still be able to make vaccination appointments at ukvaccine.org going forward.
"We encourage people to still go to ukvaccine.org and register for a vaccine either in the coming weeks at Kroger Field or as we transition to smaller sites around campus and town," he said.
Students who received their shot at Kroger Field on Tuesday said the transition may help convince those who are still hesitant to receive the vaccine.
"Making it more accessible will, you know, make people feel more comfortable and just have it be more normal just like a flu shot," Hannah Cardew said.
Some students, like Nicole Rawles, have felt hesitant themselves.
"It was very nerve-wracking because it is just so new," Rawles said.
Rawles said she ultimately decided to take the vaccine because her mother is high-risk for COVID-19. She's been talking her friends into getting the shot because she believes it will be needed for travel and other activities.
Cardew hopes this transition might get Kentucky closer to the elusive goal of normal.
"We can, you know, hopefully, get back to normal life, which I know everyone wants," she said.
