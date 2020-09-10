LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lexington restaurants are preparing to keep outdoor seating during the winter, but they’re running into some logistical challenges.
Mirranda Hubbs, director of operations at Mirror Twin Brewing Co., said the business is considering putting up a tent with heaters.
"The only issue with that is we don't know the rules and what's going to happen in the winter. So, can we put walls? Can we not? How many tables can go in there?" she asked.
The winter will bring more challenges to businesses that already have had to adapt to shutdowns in the spring, new hygiene regulations upon reopening, limited indoor capacity and expanding service into parking lots and sidewalks.
"We run full service like a restaurant now. Our bartenders, you know there's no bar service, so they go straight out to the tables and they wait on the tables personally,” Hubbs said.
Mirror Twin has added 20 picnic tables, or about 120 seats, to the outdoor area, according to a story by LEX18. The addition transforms a portion of what used to be a parking lot between two buildings.
While indoor seating capacity is capped at 50% of maximum, the state has imposed no restrictions on outdoor seating, but employees, including Mirror Twin’s bar supervisor, Chris Grissom, worry about new restrictions for the winter.
"How is outside seating going to be treated once there is a tent?” Grissom asked. “Would that seating be affected by the number restriction? What's inside going to look like?”
Despite the challenges, Mirror Twin co-founder Derek Defranco said he understands that unusual steps have to be taken during a health crisis.
"That balance of doing what's best for our business, the employees and keeping people safe. Whether it's our staff, whether it's our customers, we realize that if we don't keep people safe, what's the point of doing all of this," Defranco said.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media and LEX18. All Rights Reserved.