LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Asbury University, the site of a now 10-day "revival," is setting rules for those who visit the school to worship and pray.
The school's president, Dr. Kevin J. Brown, said he's trying to balance the incredible moment happening at the school and the needs of its students and their academic experience.
The "revival" has attracted people from all over the world, leaving long lines to get in. This weekend, services will be only held in the afternoon and evenings with a priority for high schoolers and people 25 or younger.
Starting Monday, the afternoon service will be open to the general public but the evening service will be reserved for high schoolers and people 25 or younger.
The university will also no longer allow live streaming of the service.
