LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's attorney general is leading the argument in a potential Supreme Court abortion case.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron led 17 states in filing a pro-life brief to the Supreme Court supporting a 2017 Indiana law that was passed but never put into effect. The law requires parents of minors to be told when their child is given a court approval to have an abortion without their consent. Cameron argues the states have an interest in protecting minors making a consequential decision.
Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky quickly filed a lawsuit following the law's passage in 2017, stopping it from ever going into effect. The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the injunction blocking the law, but Indiana is now asking for the Supreme Court to step in.
