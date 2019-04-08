LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elvis Ray Carrier is accused of shooting two people -- one fatally -- but he isn't facing a murder charge.
On Monday the lawyer for the 28-year-old suspect said there was more to the story. He said Carrier was acting in self defense.
The shooting happened Saturday night, and left one man dead and one woman seriously hurt. The Louisville Metro Police Department says Carrier was involved in an argument on Parthenia Avenue, in Louisville's Hazelwood neighborhood on April 6.
Investigators say that's when Carrier came out of his house with a rifle and fired multiple shots. Several bullets entered a nearby house and hit a woman who was lying in bed with her child.
That woman, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Another victim, 20-year-old Tashawn Feldman, was shot and killed.
Now police are working with the Commonwealth's Attorney's office to determine if a murder charge should be added in connection with Feldman's death.
But Steve Ryan, Carrier's attorney, says he was defending himself against someone else.
"He was threatened by someone else, saying they were going to shoot him," Ryan told a judge during Carrier's arraignment Monday morning. "He called the police, the person came over with a gun. Gunfire was exchanged. Unfortunately, his neighbor -- his friend -- was hit during the process. He was defending his home, defending himself, defending his family."
For now, Carrier is charged with five counts of wanton endangerment and one count of assault.
The judge ordered him to remain at Louisville Metro Corrections, unless he can pay his $500,000 full-cash bond.
Related stories:
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.