AUSTIN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Students nationwide have dealt with the challenges that came with learning and adjusting during the pandemic.
And for many, the emotional toll still lingers.
To help, Tammy Davis thought why not bring in an emotional support dog, and Austin High School's principal and the superintendent for the district gave her the go-ahead.
Trapper, now 11 months old, joined the students last spring as they were coming back to the classroom.
"I think they thought maybe it was a one-day thing," Davis said.
Some students said it was true, and they were in disbelief.
"It was kind of a culture shock to start out, but I thought it was a great idea with all the stress from the pandemic and coming here and get a little bit of relief with Trapper was awesome," Cameron Richey said.
Davis teachers Spanish and EMT classes at the high school, but previously worked to rehabilitate animals within the Department of Natural Resources.
Mrs. Davis says at home Trapper is her dog, but at school they all help train him and take care of him. Hear more why students feel like he’s changed their lives coming up at 5 on @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/mDed0wm658— Monica Harkins WDRB (@MonicaHarkinstv) November 18, 2021
Her belief in the love of animals transcending barriers coming true into Trapper's new role.
"And to see him do exactly what we wanted him to do, and that's to make kids smile," she said.
Trapper greets kids in the halls between classes and in Spanish class joins students in learning the basics. He knows several tricks in both English and Spanish.
"It's cool to see that he can, like that dogs can pick up on that stuff just like we can and while we're learning he's also learning," Martin said.
Cindy Watts is the school's counselor and said because the students carried a lot through this pandemic, she supported the idea of Trapper from the beginning.
"We've dealt with so much anxiety, so much depression. And animals can heal people," Watts said.
"It just definitely makes your day better," Brittney Martin said.
Another student said she wished Trapper were at the school before the pandemic because he could help with life in school in general.
"I just want to say 'thank you,' because I think he's honestly a really big help for school," Saige White said.
Trapper mostly spends time at the combined middle and high school building, but Davis said he has also made trips to the elementary school.
Davis hopes other schools see Trapper's impact as an inspiration.
"But that little guy hugs on them, they hold him, they scratch his belly and somehow makes it better. And that's, you know, I can't imagine why (a) school wouldn't want that for their kids," Davis said.
The students also help train and take care of Trapper like their own, so the students feel like Trapper is family instead of teacher's pet.
This goes for costumes too, students have started to bring in outfits they think Trapper would like.
"Any educator will tell you that these aren't just students, they become our kids. And so, you know, if you can bring a little bit of joy to them, it's like bringing joy to your kids. It's fulfilling and it's what the job is all about," she said.
