LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a mom who went missing in Indiana.
According to a news release, Lisa Roman was last seen in Elizabeth, Indiana, on July 8. Authorities say she suffers from several health conditions that require medication, and she could be in danger.
Anyone with any information on Roman's whereabouts is asked to call the Harrison County Sheriff's Department at (812) 738-2195.
