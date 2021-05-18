LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a fatal shooting in a McDonald's parking lot Monday afternoon near the Bashford Manor neighborhood.
According to a MetroSafe supervisor, it happened just before 3 p.m. in the 3300 block of Bardstown Road, near Belmont Road.
Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for LMPD, said a man, believed to be in his mid-20s, was found in the McDonald's parking lot with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
On Tuesday, the Jefferson County coroner's office identified the victim as 25-year-old Dequon Merriweather.
Police do not yet have any suspects in the case, but do not believe it was random. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's crime tip hotline at (502)-574-LMPD (5673).
