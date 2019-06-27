LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a man who was found dead inside a vehicle in the Chickasaw neighborhood.
According to a release from the coroner's office, that man has been identified as 41-year-old Lee Edward Osborne. Authorities say he lived in the 900 block of South 42nd Street.
Police say on Monday, June 24, just after 12:30 a.m., police found Osborne's body inside a vehicle at the intersection of South 43rd Street and Greenwood Avenue. The coroner's office says he died of a gunshot wound.
To date, no one has been arrested in connection with the crime.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
