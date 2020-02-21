LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 26-year-old woman who died Wednesday morning after rear-ending a cement truck on Baxter Avenue.
That woman has been identified as Breanna Price of Louisville. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, her cause of death was blunt force injuries.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department responded to the crash around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Baxter Avenue and Broadway. Investigators say a car going east on Baxter hit a cement truck. Price was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an LMPD spokesperson. The cement truck driver was not hurt.
