LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released the identity of one of the two men who died after they were shot Tuesday evening near Iroquois High School.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, one of those men was 54-year-old James Donald Howard, Jr., of Louisville. Authorities say was pronounced dead at University Hospital, of multiple gunshot wounds.
The other man has not been identified because authorities are still working to contact members of his family, according to the coroner's office.
Louisville Metro Police officers found two men with gunshot wounds at 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Arling Avenue and Whitmore Avenue, near Taylor Boulevard, according to a news release.
Both men were taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where they both later died, according to police.
As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, LMPD's homicide investigators did not believe there will be any arrests in the shooting as "all parties have been accounted for," according to an LMPD spokeswoman.
