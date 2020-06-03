LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released the identity of a woman who was shot to death near Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood Sunday night.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that person has been identified as 19-year-old Karliegh Miller.
Police say they were called to the corner of South 7th Street and West Hill Street just after 7 p.m. Sunday after someone reported a shooting there.
When officers arrived, they found Miller inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to her back. She was taken to University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 7:37 p.m.
Police arrested 20-year-old Demond Haynes. According to the arrest report, Haynes told officers "it was just an accident," and said, "you just want to hear me say it so you can send me to jail."
Witnesses said no one else was near the vehicle at the time of the shooting, according to police.
Police say Haynes, a convicted felon, admitted to having a handgun. Officers say they also found marijuana and oxycodone on his person while he was being questioned.
Haynes was charged with murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
