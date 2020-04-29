LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a motorcyclist who died after a crash involving an SUV.
The Louisville Metro Police Department says the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday along Ballardsville Road near Worthington Place.
Police say the man driving the motorcycle, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man ha been identified as 27-year-old Troy Eberenz, of Louisville.
A passenger in the SUV was taken to University Hospital. Their condition is currently unknown. The driver of the SUV was not injured.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.