LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 30-year-old man who died Wednesday night when a tree fell on him as he was walking a dog during the evening storms.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Billy Corum of Louisville.
The incident took place on Woodchat Way, in Louisville's Valley Station neighborhood, about 50 yards from Corum's home, according to the coroner's office.
"Mr. Corum was walking his dog last night when winds caused a large tree to fall," said Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Steve Moran, in a statement.
Moran said the tree hit Corum in the head, causing a fatal injury.
As of this writing, Corum is the only known individual to have died as a result of the Wednesday night storms. The National Weather Service has identified four tornadoes that touched down in the area, including two in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood, one in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood, and one in Meade County, Kentucky.
