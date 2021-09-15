LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a 42-year-old man was fatally shot in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood over the weekend.
According to Officer Beth Ruoff, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the incident took place just after 9 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Oaklawn Lane and Rangeland Road.
Ruoff said a vehicle had crashed into a tree, and the man inside had suffered severe injuries.
That man, who was later identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as 42-year-old Daron Washington, was transported to University Hospital, where he died.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Washington died of a gunshot wound.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is now investigating. There are currently no suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to call the LMPD tip line at 502-574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
