LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources have released the identity of a man found dead in a creek in Washington County Wednesday evening.
People fishing in a conservation area in northeast Washington County found the body, and reported it to police, Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said. On Thursday, DNR officials identified the man as 89-year-old Harold L. Wilson of Seymour.
The fishermen saw Wilson’s body along a small tributary adjoining the Muscatatuck River, and Wilson’s car was found a short distance away, near State Road 39, according to a news release. Wilson had been the subject of a Silver Alert issued by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department on April 19.
An autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death, but no foul play is suspected at this time, according to the news release.
The body was found "partially in the water" a short distance off State Route 39. Huls added that the death investigation is not connected to the other death investigation in Washington County of a 5-year-old whose body was found in a suitcase over the weekend.
"I don't believe it has anything to do with the case currently in Washington County with a boy that was found in the suitcase," Huls said. "We at this time don't have any reason to believe there's any foul play, but it's very early in the investigation."
