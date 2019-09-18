LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who died after a double shooting and vehicle crash in Louisville's Russell neighborhood Tuesday night.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as 25-year-old Troy Todd Jr.
Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said the incident took place shortly after 7 p.m. on River Park Drive near South 31st Street.
Smiley said two people traveling inside a vehicle -- Todd and a 24-year-old woman -- were both shot, possibly from someone inside another vehicle. The victims' vehicle then crashed and overturned.
Both victims were taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where Todd was pronounced dead. The coroner's office lists his cause of death as a gunshot wound to the torso.
The woman's injuries were not life-threatening, according to police.
Police do not have any suspects.
