LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say one man is dead after a double shooting that ended in a crash in Louisville's Russell neighborhood Tuesday night.
According to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, the incident took place shortly after 7 p.m. on River Park Drive near South 31st Street.
Smiley said two people traveling inside a vehicle — a 25-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman — were both shot, possibly from someone inside another vehicle. The victims' vehicle then crashed and overturned.
Police say the man died at the scene. Smiley said officers believe he died from the shooting, but the coroner has not yet released his cause of death.
The woman's injuries were not life-threatening, according to police.
Police do not have any suspects at this time.
