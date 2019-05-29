LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood last week has been identified.
The victim was 27-year-old Corey Johnson, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's office.
Officials say the shooting happened on May 22 in the 100 block of North 18th Street, near West Main Street.
Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting and police have made no arrests in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 574-LMPD (5673).
Johnson was one of eight people who had been shot in Metro Louisville in a period of less than 24 hours.
