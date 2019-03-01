LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a woman hit and killed by a car as she tried to cross Cane Run Road Thursday night.
That woman has been identified as 48-year-old Charlotte W. Hatley, of Louisville.
Louisville Metro Police say Hatley was walking on Cane Run Road near Shanks Lane just after 8 p.m. A southbound car hit her, as she tried tried to cross the busy roadway outside of a crosswalk.
Hatley died at University Hospital of blunt force trauma from a car accident, according to the coroner's office.
Police do not suspect that the driver was impaired.
Southbound lanes of Cane Run Road were closed for the investigation.
