LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who died over the weekend after he was shot in Cherokee Park.
The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as 20-year-old Kyle Lentz from Mt. Washington. He was pronounced dead at University Hospital Sunday afternoon after being shot at Cherokee Park late Saturday night.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting in a popular swimming area in the park around 9:50 on Sept. 14. That's where they found Lentz suffering from gunshot wounds.
An email from LMPD Sunday afternoon reported a suspect was in custody. Police arrested 18-year-old Bradley Kalvin, also known as "Bezy Kalvin." He is facing one count of murder and one count of tampering with physical evidence.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident and what led up to the shooting.
Kalvin was scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 16.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.