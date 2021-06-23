LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man was arrested in Breckinridge County, Kentucky, after authorities say he beat his girlfriend and led a sheriff's deputy on a chase.
According to an arrest report, a woman called 911 at about 8 p.m. Monday to report that someone in a red truck had broken the lock on her gate and was trying to break into her property on West Highway 86 in Webster, Kentucky.
As the deputy was approaching the property, he saw a red truck driving the opposite way away from the property. According to the arrest report, the deputy tried to stop the truck, activating lights and sirens, but the driver, 45-year-old Ronald Henderson, refused to pull over.
Instead, authorities say Henderson drove around the sheriff's car and said, "What's the problem?"
As Henderson drove by, the sheriff's deputy said he could see a woman in the passenger seat with "crimson-like, soaked hair," who appeared to be injured.
"Not sure yet," the sheriff's deputy replied, according to the report.
Police say as Henderson drove past, the deputy swung around behind him with his lights still on and activated his sirens again in an effort to stop him. Instead, Henderson tried to drive off at a high rate of speed, according to the report.
Henderson led the deputy on a chase that reached 70 mph at one point, according to the report.
Eventually Henderson stopped, got out of his vehicle and said, "I'm not going to run from you anymore," according to the deputy.
Police say when the woman emerged from the vehicle, it was clear that she had been assaulted, with blood covering her face, shirt and hands and her right eye nearly swollen shut.
Henderson, who had been ordered to the ground, then stood up at gunpoint and began walking toward the deputy, according to the report, ignoring several commands to get on the ground.
When a second deputy arrived, it took both of them to subdue Henderson, according to the report. Police say Henderson was tased in the process.
The woman -- identified as Henderson's girlfriend in the arrest report -- told the deputies that Henderson had attacked her several times earlier in the day.
She was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Henderson was examined at the hospital and medically cleared. He's charged with first-degree assault, speeding, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, terroristic threatening, alcohol intoxication in a public place and reckless driving.
He's currently being held in the Breckinridge County Detention Center.
