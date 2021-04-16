LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shelbyville man is behind bars on a $250,000 bond after police said he severely beat another man.
According to an arrest report, the incident took place on at 11 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex on Brooks Industrial Road, off Taylorsville Road, in Shelby County.
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said the victim told officers that 32-year-old Derick Tayor let him into his apartment, saying he wanted to borrow sugar.
At that point, the victim said Tayor slammed the door, told him he wasn't going anywhere and accused him of stealing some of his clothes.
That's when, police say, Tayor attacked the victim. According to court documents, Tayor started hitting him in the head repeatedly with a metal rod and yelling, "It's time to die."
The victim managed to escape and a witness outside the apartment drove him to the hospital. Police said the victim suffered a fractured skull and was eventually transported to University Hospital.
Deputies arriving at Tayor's apartment found a blood trail outside the front door, according to court documents. Authorities said the glass was busted out of the front door, and there was blood on the floor of the apartment.
Tayor was arrested and charged with first-degree assault. He is currently being held in the Shelby County Detention Center.
