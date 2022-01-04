LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are searching for a missing Crawford County man who has been missing for a month.
Nathaniel Woods, 26, was last scene on Dec. 4 at 11:30 p.m. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Police believe Woods is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. A statewide Silver Alert was issued on Tuesday for Woods.
Anyone with information on Woods is asked to call the Crawford County Sheriff's Department at (812) 338-3616 or 911.
