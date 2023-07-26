LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's not unheard of for firefighters to help moms deliver their babies. But rarely, if ever, does it actually happen at the fire station.
Anchorage Middletown Fire Sgt. Paul Edelen has helped with a dozen births over his career, but last week he made a special delivery at Station 36 off Taylorsville Road in Fisherville.
"That's definitely a new one," Edelen said, as he officially met newborn Lucas James Eaton on Wednesday at the firehouse where the baby was born.
Kristi Eaton said she had gone through labor eight times before, but on July 20 as she and her husband were rushing to the hospital, she knew they weren't going to make it. Baby Lucas was coming "fast and furious."
"Well, I was in the front seat, passenger seat of his little Kia Nero. And I was holding on to the handle with the door just for dear life because of the contractions and the pain and everything. But it was still happening. So fast. And I mean, I'm used to fast laborers, but this was ridiculous," Kristi said.
Security footage captured them pulling into the fire station lot about 4:30 a.m. Matt Eaton was looking for help, as his wife prepared for the imminent delivery.
"Called 911, and we're kind of like 'Hey, we're at this fire station, we're having a baby," Matt said.
The firefighters jumped out of bed from a dead sleep, and training kicked in immediately.
"I was like 'OK, we're doing this and we're doing this now. Let's go,'" Edelen said.
Firefighter Joseph Burkhardt was ready to help, as he went into action. "Usually we get knocked out for a run, you get time to gather yourself on the way. I was asleep two minutes before this."
Their quick response was a relief for the Eatons.
"It was just like this magical moment where like you're kind of freaking out a little bit and you're knocking on the door, and all of a sudden the doors just kind of start coming up and, you know, it's kind of like, in my mind, like a slow motion. Like these guys are just walking out like you know, just ready to take on the world," Matt said.
Kristi said she was glad to have Edelen take charge of the situation.
"I had a job to do. And that was to get this baby out. So I was completely just focused on just getting him out as fast as I could. The pain was a little overwhelming sometimes. You know? He just kind of takes over at that point. And that's just all I was focused on. At the moment, I, honestly everything else was kind of a blur of what was going on around me," she said.
Within in minutes after Edelen, Burkhardt and others got into place, Lucas was born.
"It was boom. There's Lucas ... It was a surreal even to see this and witness it and have it come to your front doorstep," Burkhardt said.
As for the now mom of nine, Kristi was relieved. "I'm just so thankful. So thankful. He's here, and he's safe, and I have all of these guys to thank for that."
The firefighters were equally happy to have taken part in Lucas's birth.
"A lot of times that we're called is during somebody's worst moments. Every once in a while. It's in somebody's best moments and what an honor that is," Edelen said.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.