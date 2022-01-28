LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A student at Ballard High School was arrested Friday morning after police say he was found with more than 10 knives.
According to an arrest report, an officer with JCPS was called to the school at 6000 Brownsboro Road after someone reported that 18-year-old Benjamin Meyer, a student, smelled of marijuana.
When school staff searched his person and vehicle, they allegedly found more than 10 knives on him, as well as marijuana.
He was arrested and charged with the unlawful possession of a weapon on school property, as well as trafficking in marijuana.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.