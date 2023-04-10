LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The tragedy at Old National Bank in Louisville brings back tough memories for people who lived through another mass shooting in the city.
One of the nation's first workplace shootings was at the Standard Gravure printing plant in downtown Louisville. It happened in the building on West Broadway at Sixth Street on Sept. 14, 1989.
Disgruntled employee Joseph Wesbecker went on a shooting spree that day, armed with an AK-47, a pistol and a duffel bag of ammunition. He shot 20 people, killing eight, before taking his own life.
Wesbecker was on disability from the printing plant due to mental illness and taking Prozac at the time of the attack. The shooting prompted a high-profile lawsuit against drug maker Eli Lilly and Company.
Victims settled before the verdict came back in favor of the drug-maker.
Related stories:
Copyright 2023. WDRB Media. All rights reserved.