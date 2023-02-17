LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A banner honoring the 2013 University of Louisville men's basketball team as a "NCAA Champion" was hung from the front of Metro Hall Friday morning.
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg wanted to honor the 2013 championship team ahead of the 10th anniversary of the big win.
It’s #BannerSZN in Louisville. @LouisvilleMayor is honoring the 2013 National Championship team with an actual banner at Metro Hall. This is ahead of this weekend’s celebration for the 10th anniversary of the ‘13 team. pic.twitter.com/B0QUKpR6n8— Dalton Godbey (@DaltonTVNews) February 17, 2023
Louisville won the national championship in 2013, but in 2015 allegations came out about sex parties for men's basketball recruits.
The NCAA vacated the national title in 2018 and took the banner down.
New banners are being hung at Metro Hall and at the KFC Yum! Center to honor that team. The banner at Metro Hall reads as the original did, honoring the team as 2013 National Champs.
UofL will hang a new banner on Feb. 18 to honor the 2013 team. It will read: "2013 Final Coaches Poll #1."
Saturday's game against Clemson will honor that championship team.
Many former players and team members are being recognized at the game. It's something Athletics Director Josh Heird said was necessary.
"If we can get around all of the banner talk, and what can go up and what can't, and we can just enjoy Saturday and remember this team and what they accomplished, then I think we've achieved our goal," said Heird.
The banner at Metro Hall will stay up until Feb. 20.
Tip off for Saturday's game against Clemson is at 7 p.m.
