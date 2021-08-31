LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health is reminding people to avoid coming to the emergency room for COVID-19 testing.
As COVID-19 cases increase across the U.S., hospitals are seeing a greater number of people visiting emergency rooms to get tested. Baptist Health officials said that should be a last resort. Do not visit an ER unless experiencing severe symptoms, such as difficulty breathing.
Hospital officials said the increased number of people seeking tests in ERs is causing serious problems.
"Unfortunately, when patients show up to the emergency room — and we're full with patients with pneumonia, stroke or heart attack — that can back up the emergency department significantly," said Dr. Matt McDanald with Baptist Health La Grange.
McDanald said people experiencing mild symptoms should contact their local health department to find testing locations.
