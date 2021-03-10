LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health La Grange will start giving out the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, March 10.
The vaccines will be available to people in Kentucky groups 1A, 1B and 1C. The site is located down the street from the hospital at 1009 New Moody Lane. The clinic is by appointment only. Baptist Health La Grange says not to call the hospital to try and schedule an appointment. Appointments are expected to fill quickly. The public is urged to check the website frequently and remain patient.
Appointments can be scheduled on ScheduleYourVaccine.com.
Governor Andy Beshear announced earlier in March that the site would be used as a COVID-19 Vaccine Regional Distribution site. Baptist Health La Grange plans to give more than 1,100 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the first week of operation. That number will increase to more than 2,200 doses per week when the clinic begins administering second doses two weeks later.
"Baptist Health La Grange serves patients in Oldham, Henry, Trimble County and beyond," said President Clint Kaho. "We are increasing access for those who have not been able to get an appointment or make the drive to the distribution centers in other areas. We are grateful for the opportunity to provide our community with an ongoing, large-scale supply of vaccine."
