LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Babies are on the move at Baptist Health Louisville — because the hospital is expanding its neonatal intensive care unit.
The first part of the NICU expansion has been completed, creating four additional NICU beds, for a total of 12.
Employees wore T-shirts that read, "Baptist Health Louisville NICU is on the move." Tags that depicted a cow indicated that it was "mooooving day."
The health system now plans to renovate the old space. Once completed, the newborn nursery will get a makeover to complement the new NICU design.
The project is expected to be completed in December.
