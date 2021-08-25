LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A boost for local health care workers. Kentucky's largest health care system is increasing its minimum wage.
Baptist Health on Wednesday announced it had increased its minimum wage for hourly employees to $15 an hour for full- and part-time employees, as well as temporary workers, at all nine of its hospitals and medical group.
The new rate also applies to entry-level positions, but hourly workers making more than $15 an hour will also get a raise.
The increases will be reflected on paychecks starting Oct. 1.
Baptist is currently hiring at all of its locations for clinical, non-clinical and executive roles. For more information about available jobs, click here.
