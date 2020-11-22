LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health is opening a new urgent care facility in Jeffersontown.
The new facility will open in the old Baptist Health Express Care building in suite 150 at 10216 Taylorsville Road, near Watterson Trail.
It officially opens to the public Monday, Nov. 23, and will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
In addition to walk-in appointments, the center will offer online check-in for patients on its website, BaptistHealthClinics.com, which officials say will allow patients to wait "somewhere they feel more comfortable" while still holding their spot in line. Patients can also call the clinic at 502-297-0363.
Baptist Health also offers virtual urgent care visits through MyChart, which patients can access through the Baptist Health Clinics website.
The urgent care center will provide care for common medical conditions such as cough, cold, flu, sinus issues, allergies, earaches, strep throat, burns or cuts, skin and eye infections, flu and tetanus shots and more, which are listed on the facility's website, according to a news release.
