LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Organizers hoped good food and good music would lead to a good time at the first-ever Barbeque and Beats Festival for veterans.
The event aimed to raise funding for the Veteran's Club, a nonprofit that supports military members and their families through connection, healing, and other resources.
CityPlace, an expo center in La Grange, hosted the event. CityPlace reached out to the Veteran's Club, wanting to partner with the nonprofit which led to the creation of the Barbeque and Beats Festival.
Beyond music and food, the event also had kids games and a cornhole tournament.
Veteran's Club Founder Jeremy Harrell said he looks forward to the event becoming an annual tradition.
"It's really cool to be here. It's just good to be out, talking to people face to face," said Harrell. "And it gives me an opportunity, where I don't always have, to just go out and meet everyone - and just to let them know how sincerely I appreciate the support because we really do, I wouldn't want to do it without them."
Jeremy Harrell says the Saturday event marked 151 events that the Veteran's Club has held this year.
Their next event will be on Oct. 30 at the group's equine therapy center. It will be a trick-or-treat event for veterans and their families.
