LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some special bourbon rolled into downtown Louisville on Wednesday.
The Bardstown Bourbon Company brought its mobile tasting trailer to the city, offering cocktails and flight specials and giving people more chances to try something new if they're in town for Derby.
Justin's House of Bourbon, which specializes in rare bourbons, partnered with Bardstown Bourbon Company for the event.
"Here at Justin's House of Bourbon, we house the world's largest diverse bourbon collection for sale in the world," said Brian Booth, general manager of Justin's House of Bourbon. "We've got pre-prohibition bourbon to today."
Justin's House of Bourbon will host three more tasting events with different groups this week.
