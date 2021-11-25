LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A family lost all of their belongings in a house fire early Thanksgiving morning in Bardstown.
The home, in the 600 block of Moore Avenue, caught on fire around 8 a.m. Thursday morning. That's not far from North 3rd Street.
Bardstown Fire Chief Billy Mattingly believes the fire was electrical.
"The good news is we put smoke detectors in their house last summer, that is what woke them up," he said. "They were able to get out before our arrival."
Although all items inside the home were lost, the home can be repaired, according to Mattingly.
The Salvation Army also responded to the scene to help the family and firefighters.
