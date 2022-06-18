LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Multiple fire departments helped put out a Bardstown restaurant fire on Thursday evening.
Billy Mattingly, Bardstown Fire's chief, posted on Facebook referencing a fire at Hunan Chinese Restaurant.
"This poor family has lost their business, that they have worked so hard for," said Mattingly in the post. "They came through COVID and were able to stay open when so many closed."
He said there were rumors the fire was maliciously set, in the post he said it seems it was an accidental fire.
"I understand there are rumors about this fire," Mattingly said. "They are just that rumors. The fire was not arson it was accidental."
Mattingly credits his crew at Bardstown Fire, as well as give thanks to Nelson County Fire, Northeast Nelson Fire, Bardstown Police, Nelson County EMS, Nelson County 911, and New Haven Rolling Fork Fire.
He said several people brought water to the scene for the firefighters.
The fire department told WDRB it will be out surveying the fire on Saturday.
