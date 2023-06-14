LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bardstown Road southbound ramp to Interstate 265 East/Gene Snyder Freeway has two upcoming closures beginning on June 15.
The first closure of the southbound ramp to Bardstown Road from I-265 East will be on Thursday, June 15, starting at 9 p.m. until Friday, June 16 at 5 a.m.
The second closure of the southbound Bardstown Road ramp will begin on Friday, June 16 at 9 p.m. and won't reopen until Monday, June 19 at 5 a.m.
The dates and duration of the work is weather permitting. A detour will take drivers northbound on Bardstown Road for access to the I-265 East ramp.
Crews will complete concrete repair and slab replacement to prepare for the upcoming pavement rehabilitation project for the Gene Snyder Freeway. The closure will allow the concrete proper time to cure.
