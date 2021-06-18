LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Artifacts from Cincinnati Reds great Johnny Bench are on display at the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory.
Two of his Louisville Slugger bats and one of his 10 Gold Glove Awards are in the main gallery.
Bench used one of the bats to hit the last of his 389 career home runs.
Items from Bench's personal collection were sold last year in the museum's annual sports auction. One of Bench's closest friends bought many significant pieces, and the heartwarming gesture moved Bench to tears.
The items are now on loan to museums across the country.
Bench played his entire 17-year career with the Reds. He won two National League MVP Awards and was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1989.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.