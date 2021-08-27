LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fundraiser will be held next week for a Jefferson County deputy who was shot and killed in an ambush.
Brandon Shirley was shot and killed early morning Aug. 5 as he worked an off-duty security job at Rockford Lane Auto Sales in Shively. He died at the hospital.
All locations of Bearno's in Louisville and southern Indiana are hosting the fundraiser Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Bearno's is donating 20% of all dine-in, carryout and delivery sales "directly to the family in this time of need," according to a flyer.
