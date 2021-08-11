LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Shirley was remembered Wednesday for his dedication, caring and willingness to help others.
More than 1,500 people gathered at Southeast Christian Church for Shirley's funeral, nearly a week after he was shot and killed working an off-duty security job at a Shively auto lot.
The flag-draped casket bearing Shirley's remains was escorted from Owen Funeral Home on Dixie Highway to the church by a motorcade of police officers and other first responders.
The FBI, ATF and the Louisville Metro Police Foundation have put up a combined $75,000 reward for information leading to the capture and conviction of Shirley's killer.
Police and first responders from across the country attended the funeral. Shirley had been a deputy since 2019 and was remembered as a dedicated public servant.
Jefferson County Sheriff John Aubrey displayed a picture of Shirley helping a blind woman find her way at the Hall of Justice.
"It captured a moment. And it captured what Brandon really is and was," Aubrey said. "For you see, Deputy Brandon Shirley was himself, one of our brightest rays of hope."
Fellow Deputy Trevor Clark spoke of Shirley's bravery when he leaped into action last year after a gunman shot Tyler Gerth during a protest at Jefferson Square Park.
"It was Brandon who ran toward the shots," Clark said. "It was Brandon who put the handcuffs on the shooter, and it was Brandon who helped drag him from the crowd."
Shirley's father, Brian, paid tribute as his sons — Shirley's brothers — stood alongside.
"To know the impact my son had on people is outstanding," he said. "He is truly the best man I've ever met in my life. He's definitely the best of us."
Shirley also offered a personal message to the hundreds of officers.
"To you boys in blue, I want to thank you guys for going out every day putting your life on the line. We truly know what you're going through," Shirley said. "Thank you guys for that. His entire life he wanted to be part of you guys."
Police chaplain Bill Weedman called Shirley not just as a peacekeeper, but a peacemaker.
"A peacekeeper steps into difficult circumstances to bring about a righteous ending," Weedman said. "Brandon Shirley was peacemaker. And Jesus said, 'Blessed are the peacemakers.'"
Following the service, the hundreds of officers gathered outside the church, stood at attention and saluted as Brandon's casket was loaded into the hearse.
A motorcade escorted Shirley to Cave Hill Cemetery for burial.
