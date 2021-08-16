LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A surveillance picture of a pickup truck could be connected to the murder of Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Shirley.
Louisville Metro Police released the photo Monday of what it believes could be a 2002-2005 GMC/Chevy. Investigators are asking for help identifying the truck and any possible occupant or occupants, which they said could be connected to Shirley's assassination.
Shirley was ambushed early morning of Aug. 5 as he worked an off-duty security job at Rockford Lane Auto Sales in Shively. He died at the hospital.
The public is asked to use any of the anonymous tip lines to share information about the case. The Louisville Metro Police line is 502-574-LMPD (5673). To call in a tip to the ATF, call toll free at 888-ATF-TIPS (283-8477). And the number for the FBI in Louisville is 502-263-6000.
You can also submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov or email atftips@atf.gov.
A $75,000 reward is being offered by the FBI, ATF and Louisville Police Foundation for information leading to arrests and prosecution in the case.
Deputy Shirley was laid to rest last week at Louisville's Cave Hill Cemetery.
