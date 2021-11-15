LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bellarmine University is now offering a degree completion program, intended to help people navigate the changing labor market and transition to higher paying jobs.
It costs $500 per credit hour with textbooks included while financial aid plans are also available. According to a news release, the program is designed for adult students with some prior college credits. Courses are offered online in seven-week blocks, which allow students to learn at their own pace.
"Bellarmine has been monitoring the pandemic era workforce, carefully assessing what skills and credentials Kentuckians may need to move their careers forward in this shifting labor market," Laura Hartford, associate dean of Bellarmine's College of Arts and Sciences, said in a news release.
Hartford said the program is meant to help adults who have some college and life experience finish their degrees to obtain new job opportunities.
According to KentuckianaWorks, Louisville's median wage for someone with a bachelor's degree is about $50,000, while the wage for someone with a high school degree is half that amount.
Bellarmine is offering two paths for students to earn a Bachelor of Arts in Integrated Studies. According to a news release, the Organizational Leadership track offers training in communication, management and understanding of human behavior. The Information Technology track offers students practical skills they need to understand and manage computer-based information systems.
