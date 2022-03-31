LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Belle of Louisville is kicking off its cruising season this weekend.
The first Sunset Cruise of the season will happen from 8-10 p.m. on the Belle this Saturday, April 2.
Officials with the Belle of Louisville Riverboats said Louisville residents can get 10% off tickets when booking online by using promo code VILLE.
The Belle has several spring events coming up, including discounted Harbor History Cruises for $5 during spring break between April 2-10. Kids age 4 and under get in for free.
The riverboat will also host a Thunder Over Louisville dockside event on Saturday, April 23 from 3-10 p.m. It also serves as a fundraiser for the Riverboats. Tickets cost $135 each, but kids age 4 and under get in for free.
The Mary M. Miller will serve as the chaser boat for the Great Steamboat Race on May 4. Boarding starts at 5 p.m. for the race that runs from 5:30-8 p.m. Tickets cost $62.50 for adults (those age 15-64), $31.50 for seniors and children age 5-14. Children age 4 and under are get in for free.
To purchase tickets for any of these events, or any other cruise, click here.
